The HydraFacial™ Company Partners with Dr. Paul Nassif & NassifMD Dermaceuticals™

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced today that they have partnered with Dr. Paul Nassif and NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ to launch Hydraglucan™ Intense Hydration Booster. This new customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients including hyaluronic acid, glucan and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits. The Hydraglucan™ Intense Hydration Booster for HydraFacial will be available beginning today at HydraFacial providers across the United States and internationally.

NassifMD® Hydraglucan™ Booster for HydraFacial is a proprietary cocktail of ingredients that will hydrate, repair, rejuvenate and protect your skin; while restoring plumpness, radiance and addressing the signs of aging.

Delivers hydrating ingredients to the skin, including Hyaluronic Acid and Betaine

Rejuvenates skin with clinically studied anti-aging ingredients including yeast and algae extracts

Provides natural humectants that work to increase and maintain hydration in the skin to restore a smoother, youthful appearance

Enhance results between HydraFacial treatments with the NassifMD® Skincare Basics Collection which includes NassifMD® Detox Pads, NassifMD® HydroScreen® Hydrating Serum, NassifMD® Night Therapy and the NassifMD® Hydraglucan™ Intense Hydration Booster.

"Dr. Nassif was the perfect partner, having used the device himself, and together we knew we could bring an elevated experience to clients," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "This partnership offers consumers a new way to connect with the HydraFacial and NassifMD® brands and our global following will absolutely love this new personalized treatment."

"I am a tremendous fan of the HydraFacial treatment and am thrilled to have developed my Hydraglucan™ Intense Hydration Booster exclusively for use with the HydraFacial system," said Dr. Paul Nassif. "I look forward to being part of the HydraFacial Nation!"

Visit HydraFacial.com to learn more about the new Hydraglucan™ Intense Hydration Booster for HydraFacial.

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 22-year long history of revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered technology enabled skin health with their patented hydradermabrasion innovation, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 15,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

HydraFacial Press Contact: EvolveMKD | Hydrafacial@evolvemkd.com | 646-517-4220

About NassifMD Dermaceuticals™

NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ was founded and developed by Dr. Paul Nassif, a distinguished world-renowned Facial Plastic & Reconstruction Surgeon and Star of E! Botched, a reality show highlighting his expertise as he remedies the most extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong. By leveraging his expansive knowledge of what he sees underneath the skin layers that cause it to breakdown and age prematurely, Dr. Nassif developed proprietary ingredient complexes that will enhance the health of your skin and help to repair, rejuvenate and protect your skin for both immediate and long-term benefit, at any age. All products are made in the USA, Leaping Bunny Certified, the gold-standard in cruelty-free certification, and the brand strives to be vegan and gluten-free. Visit us at www.nassifmdskincare.com to learn more.

SOURCE The HydraFacial Company