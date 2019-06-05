The HydraFacial Company Teams Up with Fast Company to Present GLIMPSE 2019: A Gathering of Leaders to Explore Emerging Consumer Behaviors & Trends

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company and Fast Company will join forces today to host GLIMPSE 2019. For over 22 years, HydraFacial has been at the forefront of skin health advancement, technological development, and experiential marketing. Today, they are revolutionizing the market with the launch of the first-ever consumer experience summit which will explore in-depth emerging trends such as: using personalization to build loyalty, creating connections through emotion and experiences, and exploring the shift to a subscription economy.

The GLIMPSE Summit will deliver key insights into consumer purchasing behaviors from an impressive lineup of experts across all industries. Here is a GLIMPSE of the featured speakers and topics:

"The Happiness Effect" - Today, brands must not only surprise and delight consumers with great offerings, but also build confidence and esteem. In other words, they must deliver happiness.

Audrea Hopper , Head of Fungineering and Brand Experiences for Zappos

"My Body, By-Appointment" - From training and grooming to beauty routines and mindfulness time outs, we'll discover what winning brands and companies are doing to help make our bodies the best they can be—by appointment and by building new (profitable) habits.

Amy Shecter , CEO of Glamsquad

"The Experience Economy" - In this revealing conversation, we'll learn how leading companies such as Sephora build on the growing appetite for experience into entirely new revenue streams and consumer connections.

Bridget Dolan , SVP of Sephora Innovation Lab

"Me, Myself, and AI" - As artificial intelligence makes its way into business processes across all industries, one of its greatest impacts can be seen in the world of customer experience.

Marco Ambrosio , Director, Growth Strategy, Liveperson

"Subscribing To Life" - We'll examine the secrets, strategies, and tactics that drive successful subscription models, and will demonstrate how the subscription model is transforming consumer behavior, leading not only to new revenue streams, but also to customer loyalty.

Mark Gainey , Cofounder and Chairman, Strava

"We are pleased to co-sponsor the GLIMPSE 2019 Summit with Fast Company" says Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer at The HydraFacial Company. "At HydraFacial, we're always looking to break industry barriers, partner with like-minded companies and deliver memorable results to our consumers and partners."

"We are thrilled to partner with The HydraFacial Company to convene thought-leaders across business, technology and innovation," says Amanda Smith, Publisher, Fast Company, "to explore the shifting consumer experience through artificial intelligence, reinvented subscription models and emotional brand connections."

To view the full summit agenda, please visit: https://glimpse.hydrafacial.com/

About HydraFacial

The 3-step, 30-minute HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting.

About The HydraFacial Company

Since 1997, The HydraFacial Company has been a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, pioneering hydradermabrasion with both HydraFacial® and Perk™ products. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company's products are popular in over 87 countries worldwide. With over 12,700 customers and over 2.5 million treatments performed per year, The HydraFacial Company is revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

