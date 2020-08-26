The hydrocolloids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrocolloids market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the hydrocolloids market is driven by factors such as the expansion of the processed food industry due to the increase in demand for convenience foods in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & African regions. Key drivers for the market's growth include a robust R&D base, as manufacturers are focusing on with product innovations to offer high-quality hydrocolloids for the end-user industries and the multifunctionality of hydrocolloids.







The thickeners segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

The hydrocolloids markets, by function, is estimated to be dominated by the thickeners segment in 2020.Hydrocolloids are widely used as thickeners in various food products such as soups, salad dressings, gravies, sauces, and toppings.



Key hydrocolloids used as thickeners include xanthan gum, guar gum, locust bean gum (LBG), gum Arabic, and carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC).



The animal segment isestimated to account for the largest share in 2020

The hydrocolloids market, by source, is estimated to be dominated by the animal segment in 2020.Hydrocolloids of animal origin are produced using skins and bones of different sources, such as beef, pork, and fish.



Gelatin is one of the major hydrocolloids derived from animal sources having applications in the confectionery industry.



The gelatin segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

The hydrocolloids market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the gelatin segment in 2020.Gelatin is derived from animal sources and has applications in food products such as candies, desserts, marshmallows, and ice creams.



In Europe, gelatin is classified as food and is not subjected to food additive legislation. This is projected to create a lucrative opportunity for hydrocolloids manufacturers in the coming years.



The food & beverages segment for hydrocolloids is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

The hydrocolloids market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2020.The demand for hydrocolloids is projected to increase in the coming years due to its multifunctionality in the food industry and the rise in demand for convenience foods in emerging countries.



North Americais projected to witness significant growth in the hydrocolloids market.



The North Americanhydrocolloidsmarket is projected to witness significant growth with higher CAGR during the forecast period. due to the presence of major players such as Ashland (US), TIC Gums (US), CP Kelco (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), and Darling Ingredients (US) operating in the region. The region is backed by the US, a major revenue pocket market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products. The breakdown of primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 70%, Tier II: 20%, and Tier III: 10%

• By Designation: C Level: 50%, D Level: 10%, Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 30%, and RoW: 20%



The key hydrocolloids manufacturing players include the following:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• DuPont (US)

• Cargill (US)

• Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

• Ingredion Incorporated (US)

• Palsgaard A/S (Denmark)

• Tate & Lyle (Ireland)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• Ashland Inc (US)

• Darling Ingredients Inc. (US)

• CP Kelco (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• Glanbia (Ireland)

• Fuerst Day Lawson (UK)

• Nexira (France)



The key players in the hydrocolloidsmarket adopted expansions and product launchesas their key growth strategies to increase their market share and profits. Acquisitions accounted for the second most important growth strategy to be adopted by market players.



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the hydrocolloids market along with hydrocolloids market across different types and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type (gelatin, pectin, carrageenan, xanthan, agar, arabic, locustbean gum, carboxymethyl cellulose, alginates, guar gum, and microcrystalline cellulose);source (botanical, microbial, animal, seaweed, and synthetic); application (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care products, and pharmaceuticals);function (thickeners, stabilizers, gelling agents, coating materials, fat replacers, and others) and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global hydrocolloids market

• To gain wide-ranging information about top players, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights onmajor countries/regions in which the hydrocolloidsmarket is flourishing



