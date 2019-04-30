NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The simplicity offered by hyper-converged infrastructure in management is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. HCI systems provide simple software on the servers already present in their on-premises data centers. In addition, these systems converge the storage and computation functionalities into a single highly virtualized solution. This eventually reduces the number of components including separate servers, storage, and networking devices needed to be managed by IT teams. As a result, the simplicity offered by HCIs will eventually help the customers in reducing the TCO, in turn, boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the hyper-converged infrastructure market will register a CAGR of more than 38% by 2023.



Market Overview



Enhanced data protection



One of the growth drivers of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is enhanced data protection. The enhanced data protection offered by HCI systems is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



HCI appliances lack in data services



One of the challenges in the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market is the HCI appliances lack in data services. The lack of data services in HCI appliances can pose a challenge to organizations that are looking to implement HCI systems for multiple workloads.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Many vendors were focused to start implementing SSDs in their solutions to avoid losing their market share to the emerging startups that were claiming that their architectures were optimized for flash storage. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



