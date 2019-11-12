The IC3 Institute Appoints Dr. Rajika Bhandari as Its President and CEO

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Rajika Bhandari will join the IC3 Institute as its President and CEO on Jan. 2, 2020.

Dr. Rajika Bhandari will join the IC3 Institute as its President and CEO on Jan. 2, 2020.

A global expert in international higher education with over two decades of leadership in research and program evaluation in the nonprofit, private and higher education sectors, Dr. Bhandari worked most recently at the Institute of International Education (IIE), where she shaped and led IIE's thought leadership and its global and groundbreaking research and impact studies focused on academic mobility, including the flagship Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

Dr. Bhandari is a frequent speaker on higher education issues and a widely published author of six books and numerous other publications. Her other roles include ones at MPR Associates (now part of RTI International) in Berkeley, California, at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and at Columbia University. Dr. Bhandari has also served as a Commissioner on the U.S. National Commission for UNESCO.

The appointment of Dr. Bhandari marks the rapid growth and impact of the IC3 (International Career and College Counseling) Movement, a mission-driven and systemic effort that aligns the efforts of high schools, colleges and universities, and employers to bring effective counseling to high school students around the world, paving the path for college readiness and career success. Serving as the nerve center of the movement, the goal of the IC3 Institute is to train 100,000 professionals and impact 176,000 schools in the next 15 years.

"Millions of young people are leaving high school like airplanes without a navigation system – armed with subject knowledge in Math and English but without any career and college guidance," said Ganesh Kohli, Founder of the IC3 Movement. "Through the IC3 Movement, we are working with schools and other partners to fix a broken system, and the IC3 Institute is leading this effort. Dr. Bhandari is an accomplished professional who deeply resonates with the goal of IC3. Rajika's thought leadership and proven experience leading high-impact international and research initiatives will help the IC3 Institute grow from strength-to-strength."

"In our fast-paced, disruptive world, it is impossible to predict what the job market of the future will look like. How do we help students prepare and succeed in this uncertain environment? College, and skills counseling and well-informed career pathways are key. But these critical support mechanisms either don't exist or are not available at scale – a gap that the IC3 Movement addresses," said Karthik Krishnan, IC3 Advisory Committee member and Global Chief Executive Officer for Britannica Group. "We are excited to tap Rajika for a leadership role to translate the founding vision and mission of the movement into further action and impact."

"As someone who is originally from a developing country and is a product of student mobility, I have always been committed to access and equity in education and in ensuring that today's students have available a full range of future opportunities that enable them to find their best fit. Leading the IC3 Institute will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to contribute to a great mission that impacts students, institutions and the workforce," said Dr. Bhandari.

ABOUT THE IC3 INSTITUTE

The IC3 Institute enables access to career and college counseling for high school students around the world. With offices in the U.S. and India, the IC3 Institute empowers high schools by providing guidance and training resources to establish robust career and college counseling departments. The IC3 Institute's curriculum is designed and delivered in collaboration with global partner institutions, volunteer faculty from around the world, and trained high school counselors. The host institutions for the program are India's most innovative institutions, including Ashoka University, Ahmedabad University, O.P. Jindal Global University, Shiv Nadar University, among others. The IC3 Institute also serves as a think tank on global higher education and career readiness through convenings of experts and timely research on college readiness and workforce development.

For more information, contact:

info@ic3institute.org

India +91 9167873284

U.S. +1 (215) 847-7938

ic3movement.com • ic3institute.org

Related Images

dr-rajika-bhandari.jpg

Dr. Rajika Bhandari

Dr. Rajika Bhandari will join the IC3 Institute as its President and CEO on Jan. 2, 2020.

Related Links

ic3institute.org

SOURCE IC3 Institute

Related Links

http://ic3institute.org

