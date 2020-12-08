The Ice Cream Shop and Angela Kinsey Team Up to Offer a Sweet Solution to Disappointing Holiday Gifts Through the "Ice Cream Exchange"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Ice Cream Shop – a virtual store and new way to order ice cream through your favorite delivery apps – is launching the "Ice Cream Exchange," a delicious solution to those unwanted holiday gifts. In partnership with Angela Kinsey, the Ice Cream Exchange will let you "turn in" odd gifts for the chance to win sweet deals on ice cream delivery. Because ice cream makes everything better – even a secondhand shirt.

Angela Kinsey and the Ice Cream Exchange are turning disappointing gifts into sweet deals on ice cream from your favorite delivery apps. Just visit IceCreamExchange.com and you can unwrap an instant code to be used on brands including Breyers, Talenti, Magnum Ice Cream and more.

Beginning today, fans can visit IceCreamExchange.com for the chance to receive one of several delicious deals on ice cream delivery from The Ice Cream Shop and other popular retailers on demand. To complete the gift exchange, simply:

Head to IceCreamExchange.com

Tell us what you received (don't worry, we'll keep it a secret!)

Select the delivery service of your choice including Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash

Select the retailer of your choice including The Ice Cream Shop, 7-Eleven, Walgreens and more

Receive one of several deals on sweet ice cream delivery

"We've all been the recipient of random gifts at a holiday gift exchange – whether it's an obvious re-gift or itchy sweater," Kinsey said. "That's why I'm teaming up with The Ice Cream Shop to offer people across the country the chance to turn in their gift for something much sweeter. Because really, who doesn't love ice cream?"

If you're looking for a last-minute gift for the ice cream fan in your life, ice cream delivery is a delicious treat that won't disappoint and The Ice Cream Shop makes it easy. The Ice Cream Shop features brands like Talenti, Magnum and Ben & Jerry's, and is available for delivery in over 1,500 locations in major metro U.S. cities through Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. The Ice Cream Shop is expanding to new locations every day. To find a location nearest you, simply search for "The Ice Cream Shop" within the delivery app of your choice, enter your zip code and choose from a menu featuring a variety of fan-favorite ice cream brands.

"We're excited to make ice cream delivery possible for our fans wherever and whenever they want a sweet treat," says Rahul Shah, Head of Ice Cream Now, US. "Many are finding new occasions to enjoy the convenience of ice cream delivery, whether it's gifting pints to friends and family or ordering a last-minute dessert. We're thrilled to fulfill the joy and ease of ice cream delivery for fans who can now get their favorite Unilever brands delivered right to their door or their loved one's door and in under 30 minutes."

Unilever ice cream brands including Talenti, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Good Humor, Popsicle and Klondike are all available for delivery on demand. In addition to The Ice Cream Shop virtual store, fans can order Unilever ice cream from popular retailers also available through their favorite delivery apps including, but not limited to, 7-Eleven, Casey's, Duane Reade, CVS, Wawa, Royal Farms, Walgreens and more.

