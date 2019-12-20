The ideal gift for everyone debuts in Mexico: Vanilla® Visa, Global Prepaid and Gift Card Brand, Launched

Vanilla Visa products for the Mexican consumer market are single-load cards, meaning funds are loaded one time at the point of sale and can be redeemed anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, in-store or online. They are convenient for gifting or for personal use, offering a practical, secure and fast purchase experience.

The convenience provided to both the giver and the recipient has hastened the mainstream adoption and popularity of gift cards in multiple countries such as Canada, UK and Australia, on their way to becoming a global trend for consumers. In the U.S., for example, gift cards are offered at most major retailers and are reported as the most requested gifts year after year.

In Mexico, consumers will now be able to find:

Tarjeta de Regalo Vanilla – a gift card perfect for any occasion, from gifting loved ones to showing appreciation for clients, employees and business partners with the gift of choice. This product will be available in the following denominations: $350 , $750 and variable load in any amount ranging from $350 to $4,500 .

– a gift card perfect for any occasion, from gifting loved ones to showing appreciation for clients, employees and business partners with the gift of choice. This product will be available in the following denominations: , and variable load in any amount ranging from to . Vanilla Tarjeta Prepagada® – this gift card is the perfect prepaid card for everyday personal spending, such as online shopping, groceries, dining out and more. This product will be available in $750 denominations and variable load in any amount ranging from $350 to $4,500 .

The cards will be available in thousands of locations across Mexico, including 7-Eleven and 20 other major national retailers thanks to InComm, which offers the Vanilla suite, and its ever-growing retail network, Visa and Toka Internacional.

"We're excited to offer Mexican consumers the best option for gifting, especially with the holiday season around the corner – and these cards serve as an excellent gifting option for special occasions throughout the year," said Carmen Barreto-Cruz, Senior Vice President, Americas at InComm. "As global leaders in prepaid, we observe that in other markets, gift cards are cited as the number one most requested gift year after year."

"We're enabling consumers to make a quick trip to a convenience store and leave with a great gift or a card that will enable them to safely shop online or help them manage their finances," said Hugo Villanueva Cantón, CEO at Toka Internacional. "As a financial tool, Vanilla prepaid and gift cards grant cardholders a safe and convenient method through which they can participate in modern commerce."

"During the holiday season and all year long, Visa aims to connect everyone, everywhere with our enjoyable, flexible products. Vanilla cards empower consumers to honor their loved ones with a practical, reliable and globally accepted gifting solution," said Luz Adriana Ramirez, Country Manager, Visa Mexico.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

About Toka Internacional

We are a technology and financial innovation company (Fintech), which has been working for 18 years to create solutions tailored to people and businesses. Toka has more than 10 financial products in its portfolio, including: pump, pantry, travelling expenses cards and government social programs cards. Currently, Toka brings value through its products and services, to more than 4,000 private companies and dozens of government entities in its 3 levels, throughout the country.

