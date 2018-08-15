NEW YORK, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to enhance passenger experience is one of the most significant factors driving the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) market







The IFEC market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.03 billion in 2018 to USD 7.65 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The need to enhance the passenger experience, technological developments, and an increase in aircraft deliveries are factors expected to drive the market. However, the regulatory framework & certification and increase in the overall weight of aircraft are expected to restrain the growth of this market.







The narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to lead the IFEC market in 2018



By aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to lead the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market in 2018. The growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment can be attributed to an increase in narrow-body aircraft deliveries worldwide.







North America is estimated to be the largest market for IFEC in 2018



Based on region, North America is estimated to lead the IFEC market in 2018. Some of the major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), among others are based in this region, and they generate a huge demand for In-flight Entertainment (IFE).







Break-up of profile of primary participants in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market:



• By Company - Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%



• By Designation – C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30%



• By Region – North America - 27%, Europe – 18%, Asia-Pacific – 46%, and RoW – 9%







Major companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Avionics (US), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), and Global Eagle Entertainment (US), among others.







Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market on the basis of aircraft type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and business jets), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and product (IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content). These segments and subsegments are further mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.







Reasons to buy this report:



From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.







The report provides insights on the following pointers:



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on In-flight Entertainment (IFE)s offered by top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market







