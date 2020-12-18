The IIAR> Announces Industry Analysts and Analyst Relations of the Year Awards 2020

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR>), announced the winners of both Analyst and Firm of the Year 2020 and Analyst Relations (AR) Professional, AR Team and AR Agency of the Year 2020 at its annual gala event.

IIAR> Analyst Relations Professional of the Year 2020: Peggy O'Neill / Informatica

"This recognition is such an honor, given the stellar competition of analyst relations managers at other companies and agencies. I'm grateful that Informatica's culture and colleagues strongly support the analyst relations function as we truly do enjoy working with industry analysts." —Peggy O'Neill / VP Industry Analyst Relations, Informatica (LinkedIn, @pegoneill)

IIAR> Analyst Relations Team of the Year 2020: Oracle

"The entire Oracle AR team is extremely honored to receive the IIAR Analyst Relations Team of the Year award for 2020 second year in a row, by vote of our respected analyst community. A sincere thank you to our valued analysts who voted for us, and thank you to the IIAR> for facilitating this meaningful survey." –Ricarda Rodatus / SVP Global Analyst Relations, Oracle (LinkedIn, @rodatusr)

IIAR> Analyst Relations Agency of the Year 2020: Spotlight AR

"We are honored to have Spotlight recognized as the IIAR> AR Agency of the Year. It's incredibly rewarding to have that work recognized by the analyst community. I want to thank our amazing clients for their trust, and the industry analysts for their partnership." –Andrew Hsu (LinkedIn, @andrew0hsu) / Managing Partner, Spotlight AR.

IIAR> Analyst Firm of the Year 2020: IDC

We at IDC are proud to receive this award, especially in recognition of everything we have done in response to the pandemic. 2020 has been a year of immense challenge. We want to thank all the AR professionals who have been following our efforts and voted for us. We look forward to continue working with you in 2021 and beyond. –Crawford del Prete, (LinkedIn, @Craw) / President, IDC.

IIAR> Analyst of the Year 2020: Peter Marston / IDC

The most coveted IIAR> award goes to an analyst whose "understanding of the apps space is second to none": Peter Marston (LinkedIn) / Research Director, IDC is the IIAR> Analyst of the Year 2020.

About the IIAR

The Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR) is a not-for-profit organisation established to raise awareness of analyst relations and the value of industry analysts, promote best practice amongst analyst relations professionals, enhance communication between analyst firms and vendors, and offer opportunities for AR practitioners to network with their industry peers. We're at www.analystrelations.org and @iiar.

