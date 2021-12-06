The IIAR> Announces Industry Analysts and Analyst Relations of the Year Awards 2021

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR>) announces its annual awards for analyst and influencer relations professionals globally in five major categories: AR Professional, AR Team, AR Agency, AR Firm, and Analyst of the year 2021.

The 2021 IIAR> awards recognise professionals, teams and organisations who raise the bar for and help advance the industry standards. These awards are selected by a vote from fellow IIAR> community members. – Aniruddho Mukherjee / IIAR> Board Member.

Christine Keck / Analyst Relations Director, Ciena

IIAR> Analyst Relations Professional of the Year 2020: Christine Keck

"I'm honored to be recognized by my peers / by industry analysts. This was another challenging year of connecting with analysts from our remote workplaces due to the ongoing pandemic. To be recognized during an especially challenging year makes this award all the more special." –Christine Keck / Director of Industry Analyst Relations, Ciena

IIAR> Analyst Relations Team of the Year 2020: IBM

"On behalf of the IBM Analyst Relations team, I would like to thank the global analyst community, and the IIAR, for this recognition. We have the pleasure of working with the most talented analysts in the industry, with whom we share a common purpose of helping clients achieve their business and technology goals." –Harriet Fryman / VP of Analyst Relations, IBM

IIAR> Analyst Relations Agency of the Year 2020: Spotlight AR

"We are thrilled to be voted Agency of the Year by our respected AR community members for the second year in a row. Our Spotlight teams are fortunate to partner with incredible analysts and clients every single day. We thank you all for your hard work and look forward to another year." –Andrew Hsu / Managing Partner, Spotlight

IIAR> Analyst Relations Firm of the Year 2020: IDC

"We would like to thank our clients and all the AR professionals who have acknowledged our efforts with this award. Your support is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to continue working with you in 2022 and beyond." - Crawford del Prete / President, IDC

IIAR> Analyst of the Year 2020: LIz Miller, Constellation Research

"To say that I am honored by this recognition is an understatement. In earnest what humbles me to my core is knowing that this comes from some of the most talented, brilliant and accomplished professionals across AR, analysts and the client partners that bring us all together make up the membership and community of the IIAR>." –Liz Miller / VP Analyst, Constellation Research

About the IIAR>

The Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR>) is a not-for-profit organisation established to raise awareness of analyst relations and the value of industry analysts, promote best practices amongst analyst relations professionals, enhance communication between analyst firms and vendors, and offer opportunities for AR practitioners to network with their industry peers. Follow us on analystrelations.org , LinkedIn and @iiar .

