NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing research activity in the life sciences industry is expected to drive the overall growth of the immunoprecipitation market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744467



The immunoprecipitation market is projected to reach USD 750 million by 2024 from USD 560 million in 2018, at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of research activities in the life sciences industry and the growing need to identify antigens associated with autoimmune diseases (through antigen-antibody interaction to understand disease mechanisms and develop relevant drugs targeting these diseases). However, the presence of alternative technologies for protein purification is expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.



The kits segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The immunoprecipitation market, by product, has been categorized into three major segments— kits, reagents, and accessories.The kits segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024.



The need for repeat purchase of kits, coupled with the increasing number of IP assays to isolate and purify antigens, forms a major driver for the growth of this segment.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The immunoprecipitation market, by end user, has been categorized into three major segments—academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs).The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024.



The increasing demand for protein-based drugs to drive the demand for immunoprecipitation in this end-user segment will support market growth.



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the immunoprecipitation market, Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.China, Japan, and India are the major markets for immunoprecipitation in the Asia Pacific.



Increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research in these regions, and rising awareness about personalized therapeutics are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the immunoprecipitation market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3–18%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives–42%, Directors–40%, and Others–18%

•?By Region: North America–38%, Europe–25%, APAC–30%, and RoW–7%



The immunoprecipitation market comprises major providers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abcam (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the immunoprecipitation market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the immunoprecipitation market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, on the basis of product, analyte type, product, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall immunoprecipitation market and its subsegments.This report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744467



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

