The Impact Factor of AACC's Clinical Chemistry Journal Increases to 7.292

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that the impact factor of its journal, Clinical Chemistry, has risen to 7.292 in the 2019 Clarivate Analytics Journal Citation Reports. This impact factor places Clinical Chemistry in the top 4.2% of 12,838 ranked academic journals and speaks to the significant influence of the science it publishes on laboratory medicine and patient care.

Laboratory medicine professionals provide vital insight into conditions ranging from the flu to cancer and heart disease, enabling patients to get accurate diagnoses and effective care. As the most trusted and authoritative journal in laboratory medicine, Clinical Chemistry is committed to driving progress in the field by highlighting innovative research at the forefront of clinical testing. Every year, the journal publishes 2,000 pages of peer-reviewed papers that solve challenging patient health problems and that are chosen based on the novelty of their findings as well as the high quality of the scientific evidence they present. These papers cover timely subjects ranging from gender-based disparities in healthcare to genomic testing.

Clinical Chemistry's high impact factor reflects the exacting standards met by the research the journal publishes. A journal's impact factor is determined using the number of citations received in that year by articles published in the journal during the two preceding years, and is calculated by Clarivate Analytics (formerly known as Thomson Reuters), a recognized authority for evaluating the usefulness of a journal.

"We at AACC are pleased to see Clinical Chemistry's impact factor rise," said AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman. "This demonstrates that the journal is succeeding in its mission to showcase the latest innovative science that is advancing laboratory medicine and improving healthcare across the board."

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

Clinical Chemistry (clinchem.org) is the leading international journal of laboratory medicine, featuring nearly 400 peer-reviewed studies every year that help patients get accurate diagnoses and essential care. This vital research is advancing areas of healthcare ranging from genetic testing and drug monitoring to pediatrics and appropriate test utilization.

