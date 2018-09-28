The Impact of Big Data on the Pay-TV Industry, 2018: Data Trends & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "TV Services: Pay TV in a Data-Driven World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay-TV providers are increasingly facing online challengers that have extensive expertise in using data to define and drive their businesses as well as user experiences.

Big data is the new field for competition, and developing more strategic methods to leverage collected data to improve services and revenues is critical for the pay-TV industry.

This report focuses on the impact of big data on the pay-TV industry, both today and in the future, including profiles of major players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Burning Questions Addressed by This Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. The State of Pay TV



3. Pay TV and Data Use

3.1 Comparing Traditional and New Generation Use of Data

3.2 Regulation



4. The Value of Data in Pay TV

4.1 Types of Data

4.2 Quantifying Data's Value

4.2.1 Utility

4.2.2 Cost

4.2.3 Impact



5. Consumer Attitudes about Data Use



6. Data Trends and Opportunities in Pay TV

6.1 Advertising

6.2 Content-Related Decisions

6.3 User Experience and Feature Design

6.4 Use of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning



7. Global Forecast of Pay-TV Subscriptions



8. Implications

8.1 Pay-TV Providers

8.2 Cable Networks/Content Producers

8.3 Technology Vendors



Companies Featured



605

Accedo

Accenture

Amino

AT&T

Brightcove

Cisco

Cogeco

Comcast

Dativa

Equifax

Ericsson

Gracenote

IBM

Irdeto

JumpTV

LiveRamp

Kaltura

MobiTV

NFL

NTCA

Ooyala

Plex

Roku

Samsung

Sling TV

Tegna

TiVo

Verimatrix

Verizon

Vewd

Viacom

Warner Bros

Wicket Labs

and more...

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdmdvj/the_impact_of_big?w=5

