The Impact of COVID-19 on the European Winter Sports Equipment Market to 2025

The European Winter Sports Equipment Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

In Europe , winter sports are more than just exciting sports, it is a part of the culture and is also seen as a glamorous leisure industry that brings together healthy sporting activity, tourism, and hospitality.

, winter sports are more than just exciting sports, it is a part of the culture and is also seen as a glamorous leisure industry that brings together healthy sporting activity, tourism, and hospitality. Winter tourism forms an important industry in the European Alps, and the growth of this sector is poised to act as a favorable factor, following strong participation from women. Apart from this, the fusion of gadgets in skiing and snowboarding with respect to a strong inclination toward technological innovation and implementation is expected to boost the market studied.

The market is likely to have slow growth in terms of the looming impact of Brexit, however, the growth is expected to be short-lived, as more mainstream sports enthusiasts are anticipated to fulfill the gap at a significant rate.

Growing Number Of Resorts Drives The Ski-Gear Market In Ski Destinations



The ski industry in Europe is largely dependent on the snow season. The increased inflow of tourists has led to a surging demand among people to hire ski equipment, thereby, pivoting the sales of such materials through ski resorts. In fact, resorts that can avail equipment during the peak seasons and have a larger ground compared to competitors are more likely to have stable growth in a mature market, like Europe.



The size of resorts has also changed since consumers' preferences in covering more distance and area in a day have witnessed a massive demand. Accordingly, larger resorts, which can incorporate other activities for consumers in their mountain stays, for example, horseback rides, development of culinary experiences, along with community development programs, have garnered a significant inflow of tourists.



The winter sports equipment market across Europe is expected to be primarily driven by the Alpine touring concept. Alpine Touring gear is both accustomed for uphill and downhill travel and is more comfortable, efficient, durable, and lighter. It is also far more widely available on a rental basis. On the other hand, the aging set of consumers who are tired of crowds, lift lines, and crowded slopes but still love to be outdoors in winter, are the main targeted segments for the sales of AT gear.



Technology associated with skiing and snowboarding is advancing with new innovations and start-ups appearing almost daily. In general, as cited by Club Meds, one in five Brits took an action camera, such as a GoPro (23%) or an activity tracker, like a Fitbit (21%) on their ski holiday. More than one in ten (13%) admitted of carrying a drone to take on their next ski or snowboard holiday, showing that technology on the slopes has hit the mainstream.



The European Winter Sports Equipment market is consolidated and comprises of a few large players, who hold most of the share in the market. Key players were actively engaging in activities, such as expansions, product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are Amer Sports Oyj, Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, re Skidfabrik AB, Clarus Corporation, Groupe Rossignol, Marker Dalbello Vlkl (International) GmbH, Burton Snowboards, UVEX group, Alpina, d.o.o., Tecnica Group SpA, among others.





