The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Precast Concrete Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precast Concrete Market Research Report by Element, by End Use - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Precast Concrete Market is expected to grow from USD 94,730.76 Million in 2019 to USD 134,368.19 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.99%.

This research report categorizes the Precast Concrete to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

On the basis of Element, the Precast Concrete Market is examined across Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Girders, Paving Slabs, Pipes, Utility Vaults, and Walls & Barriers. The Floors & Roofs further studied across G1 to G5, G20 & Above, and G6 to G19.

On the basis of Construction Type, the Precast Concrete Market is examined across Asymmetric Slimflor beam, Composite Downstand Beam, Composite Slim-Floor Beams, Delta Floor Beam , ITECH Floor Beam, Slim-floor Beam, and Ultra-Shallow Floor Beams.

, ITECH Floor Beam, Slim-floor Beam, and Ultra-Shallow Floor Beams. On the basis of End Use, the Precast Concrete Market is examined across Non-Residential and Residential. The Non-Residential further studied across Hospitals, Schools, and Shopping Malls.

On the basis of Geography, the Precast Concrete Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region is examined across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region is examined across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region is examined across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Precast Concrete Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Precast Concrete Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Precast Concrete Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Precast Concrete Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Precast Concrete Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Precast Concrete Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Precast Concrete Market?



Companies Mentioned



Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

Atco Group

Balfour Beatty PLC

Bouygues Construction

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

CRH PLC

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Kiewit Corporation

Laing O'rourke

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Red Sea Housing Services

Skanska Ab

Taisei Corporation

Vinci

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zk4e7



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

