The Impact of EVs and PHEVs on the European Automotive Aftermarket, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With EV/PHEVs Expected to Account for 3.6% of the Total VIO by 2025, the Automotive Aftermarket Could Suffer a Service Revenue Loss of â‚¬0.5 Billion



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05599459



This study focuses on the ramifications for the European aftermarket because of EVs and PHEVs in the vehicle parc.Analysis is done on how replacement parts demand and aftermarket revenue will be altered due to EVs and PHEVs.



The geographic scope of the study is Europe and the base year is 2017.The deliverable explains the impact of the latest service offerings and technological advancements of OEMs like outdoor charging and battery ownership to improve the ownership experience.



It sheds light on the changing focus of parts suppliers in the age of EVs/PHEVs and investments in R&D to adapt to this development.At the same time, it also highlights emerging participants in the IAM channel who have created products like battery diagnostics and charging, particularly for the EV market.



Another key focus of this study is to give a detailed account of the competencies of IAM service technicians and their skill requirements in the future to prevent losing out to the OES channel.



The goal of the study is to forecast the possible revenue changes to the aftermarket due to multiple parts missing from EVs.Focus is on ignition and exhaust parts which are the most impacted.



The study provides details on EV fleet procurement and charging infrastructure development initiatives by city councils and transportation departments in multiple European cities and how they affect service volume.



Research Highlights

The objective of this study is to research, analyze and predict the effect of EVs/PHEVs on parts and services in the European automotive aftermarket. It also seeks to:



Understand the key demand drivers of policies, tax rebates, technology developments, charging infrastructure and consumer demand for the adoption of EVs in Europe.

Understand the maintenance schedule of EVs and how it impacts the total cost of ownership and compare it with ICVs. It also details service packages of multiple OEMs.

Highlight market leaders and first movers in the EV ecosystem and analyze parts and service trends and revenues in the era of EVs/PHEVs.

Understand and compare training programs introduced by aftermarket leaders and OEMs to create a large talent pool for EV technicians capable of handling high-voltage equipment and well versed in data interpretation. The study also talks about how the demand for service technicians will change in the years to come and how remuneration will increase for specialists.

Understand the impact of EVs and PHEVs on vehicle servicing by analyzing service volumes, service types, service personnel and service technology. It also aims to understand who would benefit the most from EVs/PHEVs — the OES or the IAM channel.



