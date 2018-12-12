The Impact of Voice Technologies on Consumer Entertainment

News provided by

Reportlinker

20:01 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice technology is an emerging trend in the consumer entertainment world, with voice control increasingly becoming embedded in devices such as smart speakers, TV remotes, and smart TVs. This report presents an overview of the voice technology landscape for consumer entertainment services, with a focus on crossovers, enabling technologies, and new opportunities. It also includes five-year forecasts for smart speakers, voice-controlled smart TVs, and voice-controlled TV remotes in the U.S. market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05568365

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

20:01 ET The Tail Lift Market will register a CAGR of over 13% by 2022...

20:01 ET The global lab balances and scales market is projected to reach...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The Impact of Voice Technologies on Consumer Entertainment

News provided by

Reportlinker

20:01 ET