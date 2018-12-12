The Impact of Voice Technologies on Consumer Entertainment
20:01 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice technology is an emerging trend in the consumer entertainment world, with voice control increasingly becoming embedded in devices such as smart speakers, TV remotes, and smart TVs. This report presents an overview of the voice technology landscape for consumer entertainment services, with a focus on crossovers, enabling technologies, and new opportunities. It also includes five-year forecasts for smart speakers, voice-controlled smart TVs, and voice-controlled TV remotes in the U.S. market.
