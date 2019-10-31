The Importance of "Shop and Compare" During Medicare Annual Election Period

OAHU, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii residents who are on Medicare or those turning 65 who are eligible for Medicare, can benefit from complimentary expos featuring experts who can explain your healthcare options.

Representatives of insurance companies and healthcare professionals will highlight the various Medicare plans and the benefits of each during the following Medicare Shop & Compare events sponsored by MDX Hawai'i:

Monday, November 4, 2019, 11 am – 2 pm

Castle Hospital - Ohana Room

642 'Ulukahiki Street, Kailua

Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 9 am – 12 Noon

Japanese Cultural Center

2454 S. Beretania Street, Honolulu

Thursday, November 7, 2019, 9 am – 12 Noon

Hawaii Okinawa Center

94-587 Ukeʻe Street Waipahu

"We will have health plan representatives and licensed sales agents from Humana and UnitedHealthcare on hand to answer all questions," says Scott Whiting, MDX Hawai'i President. "We are committed to educating seniors so they can make an informed Medicare plan choice."

October 15 to December 7 is the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), which is the one time a year that Medicare beneficiaries can change their plans. Experts say it is important for everyone who is on Medicare to review their plan options for 2020.

Amy Rhine, MD, MDX Hawai'i Medical Director, said, "Because there are so many options for seniors for Medicare plans in Hawaii, we felt hosting the Medicare Shop, and Compare Expos for Kupunas and caregivers was a must. The expos are a great opportunity to learn about the coverage options for 2020. Medicare can be confusing, and it's good to get all the information and have your questions answered by local experts in one place."

Space is limited. Reservations are not required but recommended. To RSVP or for more information about this event, please call (808) 426-7600 or visit www.MDXHawaii.com

About MDX Hawai'i

Headquartered in Honolulu, MDX Hawai'i has over 34 years of experience serving the people of Hawaii. The MDX Hawai'i Physician Network encompasses over 630 top primary care physicians, and 2,200 leading specialists, hospitals, and ancillary providers.

