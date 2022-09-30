The increasing influence of digital media to boost Global Online Home Service Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online home service market is expected to grow by USD 2.33 trillion, at a CAGR of 44.36% during the forecast period. The increasing influence of digital media rising trend of online on-demand home services, and the rising demand for house help, particularly among the working population are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high competition among vendors, lack of a standard pricing model, and reliability of vendors will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Service Market 2022-2026

Online Home Service Market Driver

The rise of the online home service market is significantly being fueled by the expanding importance of digital media. Digital media has become a crucial communication and marketing tool for vendors operating in the worldwide online home service sector as a result of the rise of Internet-enabled smartphones. One of the key components of the marketing plan used by home service providers is service visibility.

In order to improve service visibility and drive revenues, several online home service providers are widely implementing digital media marketing methods. Technologically upgraded cellphones have a number of unique capabilities that assist online on-demand service providers to become more visible. During the projection period, the worldwide online home service market would rise at a faster rate due to the increased popularity of social media in a number of emerging markets. Buy Sample Report.

Online Home Service Market Revenue Segment

APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for internet home services are China and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the expansion of the online home service market in APAC would be made possible by its growth.

There will be a significant increase in the market share of online home services in the home care and design sector. In comparison to other sectors, such as repair and maintenance and health, wellness, and beauty, the home care and design segment of the global online home service market is anticipated to experience considerable growth throughout the forecast period.

This is a result of the increased demand for home design and maintenance services, such as interior decorating, pest control, thorough cleaning, couch cleaning, laundry services, glass, wood, and other metal work, as well as masonry and carpentry.

Online Home Service Market Vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Angi Inc.

AskforTask Inc.

ByNext Inc.

Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd.

E Home Services

Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA

Home Reno Pte. Ltd.

HomeServe Plc

Houzz Inc.

MyClean Inc.

Oneflare Pty Ltd.

Online Home Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.33 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Angi Inc., AskforTask Inc., ByNext Inc., Cleaningly Home Services Pty Ltd., E Home Services, Helpling GmbH and Co. KGA, Home Reno Pte. Ltd., HomeServe Plc, Houzz Inc., MyClean Inc., Oneflare Pty Ltd., Paintzen Inc., Porch.com Inc., Super Home Inc., TaskEasy Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

