The Independence Fund Celebrates Opening of New Headquarters

Veterans Service Organization marks 15 years of impact with new location

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 15 years, The Independence Fund has dedicated itself to restoring the independence of our nation's Veterans, their Caregivers, families, and those Allies who served in combat alongside American servicemembers. By providing innovative programs, resources, and services, The Independence Fund remains a leader in the Veteran community. Now, as part of its milestone anniversary, The Independence Fund has moved to a new headquarters in Charlotte, NC.

The organization marked the opening of its location with an open house, inviting community leaders from across the country to tour the new space and toast the anniversary.

"The last 15 years has been incredibly meaningful to our organization, but even more so, to the community we serve," said The Independence Fund's CEO Sarah Verardo. "We have impacted the lives of thousands of heroes in the Veteran community, including Caregivers, families, and wartime Allies, and we're poised to continue our mission in the decades to come. Our new headquarters positions us to remain responsive, proactive, and engaged with Veterans across the country."

Since its inception, The Independence Fund's suite of innovative programs have provided 2,627 all-terrain trackchairs to catastrophically wounded, injured, and ill Veterans; engaged 485 Veterans who experienced devastating deployments in reunion retreats to battle Veteran suicide; served more than 1,293 Caregivers; supported more than 6,000 Veterans facing food insecurity; provided resettlement assistance to 3,100 Afghan Allies; and trained 618 law enforcement officers in Veteran-centric crisis response training.

"I am so proud of the work happening through The Independence Fund, but we know that the need is still high," says Verardo. "We aren't slowing down our efforts, and we continue to innovate our services to stand in the gap for the Veteran community nationwide."

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our servicemembers, combat Veterans, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values.

