The Independent Clinical Laboratory Market in China, 2019 to 2025 - KingMed Diagnostics Dominated 2018 with 22.8% Market Share

China's independent clinical laboratory industry is still in its infancy. In 2018, it only saw the penetration rate of about 5%, far below the 40% or more seen in Europe, the United States, and Japan. The main reason for this is that the laboratory and pathology departments of public hospitals occupy the leading position in the industry in China.

In China, large independent clinical laboratories can provide more than 2,000 test items, while first-class AAA hospitals can only offer over 300-500 test items. With the acceleration of population aging, the higher incidence of various chronic diseases and favorable policies, the penetration rate and scale of China's independent clinical laboratory industry will increase year by year.

China's independent clinical laboratory market size enjoyed a CAGR of 40.9% during 2010-2018 and stood at RMB18.6 billion in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 37.8%. By 2025, it is expected to reach RMB96.7 billion with the growth rate of above 20%.



As of September 2018, there had been 1,271 independent clinical laboratories in China, indicating gradually intensified competition in the industry. At present, major players in China include KingMed Diagnostics, ADICON, DIAN Diagnostics, DAAN Gene, MedicalSystem Biotechnology and others. KingMed Diagnostics is the industry's leader with a 22.8% market share in 2018.



As the competition intensifies, the market share of KingMed Diagnostics has reduced from 32.9% in 2014 to 22.8% in 2018. In the future, small ICL companies without competitive advantages are likely to be phased out and the industry will become more concentrated.



