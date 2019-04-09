The Independent wins 21 awards at the New York Press Association's 2018 Better Newspaper Contest

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent today announced that it won 21 awards at the New York Press Association 2018 Better Newspaper Contest Awards in Albany. The Independent was up against over 160 daily and weekly newspapers throughout New York State and over 2,743 entries. Prizes were awarded in the highest circulation division in the state.

The Independent was recognized with five first-place awards and was ranked third-place in the Top Five Single Flag Newspapers and second-place in the Top Five Newspapers for total editorial contest points. The Independent also picked up four second-place awards, four third-place awards and 6 honorable mentions.

The Independent also received an honorable mention for the most prestigious award in the design category: the Richard L. Stein Award for Overall Design Excellence.

"The front page, arts and entertainment section and features really popped out on this entry," the judges said about the paper.

First-place Editorial awards went to editors Jessica Mackin-Cipro and Bridget LeRoy, who won first-place for their coverage of the Arts. T.E. McMorrow won first-place for best News Story for his story "Deportations Of Those Convicted Of Crimes Ramp Up". The article included the stories of five East End men that ICE wanted to deport from the country.

"The East End is such a vibrant and artistic community. I am beyond proud of the work we've done covering it in The Independent. It's wonderful to be recognized by your fellow journalists," said Executive Editor Jessica Mackin-Cipro.

"From interviewing iconic actress Jane Fonda and disabled Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Serge Kovaleski, to our own local radio hosts Ed German and Brian Cosgrove, it's so much fun to learn about what makes your subjects tick. Everyone has a fascinating backstory, and I love hearing it," said Managing Editor Bridget LeRoy.

"It is a great, great honor to have your work recognized by your peers for Best News Story. I grew up in a family of journalists. I wish Mom and Dad could have seen this, but I am sure they are smiling now," said Staff Writer T.E. McMorrow.

In addition to best news story and coverage of the arts, The Independent's first-place awards were in the categories of cartoons and photography. First-place award of best Editorial Cartoon went to author Karen Fredericks for her "Is it Just Me?" cartoon. First-place photography awards went to best Spot News Photos by photographer Michael Heller and best Sports Action Photos by Peggy Spellman Hoey. The award-winning photos by Heller included a fire in East Hampton and the award-winning photos by Spellman Hoey included an Ocean Lifeguard Tournament at Main Beach in East Hampton.

"They say a picture is worth a thousand words. And if the words accompanying that picture are funny enough, that cartoon might just be worth a New York Press Association First Place Cartoon award! Woo Hoo!" said cartoonist Karen Fredericks.

Below is a complete list of awards received:

New York Press Association 2018 Better Newspaper Contest Awards

First Place - Coverage of the Arts - Jessica Mackin-Cipro & Bridget LeRoy

First Place - News Story - T.E. McMorrow

First Place - Editorial Cartoon - Karen Fredericks

First Place - Spot News Photos - Michael Heller

First Place - Sports Action Photos - Peggy Spellman Hoey



Third place in the Top Five Single Flag Newspapers

Second place in the Top Five Newspapers for total editorial contest points

Second Place - Best Large Space Ad - Ty Wenzel

Second Place - Best Obituaries - Bridget LeRoy & Jessica Mackin-Cipro

Second Place - Picture Story - Ed Gifford

Second Place - Best Online Dynamic - Ty Wenzel

Third Place - Sports Action Photo(s) - Gordon M. Grant

Third Place - Spot News Coverage - Peggy Spellman Hoey

Third Place - Art Photo - Ed Gifford

Third Place - Best House Ad/Ad Campaign - Ty Wenzel

Honorable Mention - Best Public Service or Non-Profit Special Section

Honorable Mention - Overall Design Excellence

Honorable Mention - Picture Story - Justin Meinken

Honorable Mention - Feature Photo(s) - Gordon M. Grant

Honorable Mention - Sports Feature Photo(s) - Gordon M. Grant

Honorable Mention - Spot News Photos - Ed Gifford

