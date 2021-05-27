The India Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Changes To Board Of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: IFN) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 27, 2021. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Policies.

As of the record date, April 12, 2021, the Fund had outstanding 26,904,575 shares of common stock. 71.83% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Alan Goodson 16,526,131 2,660,628 140,074 Jeswald Salacuse 16,330,116 2,854,373 142,346

To approve the continuation of Term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstained Luis Rubio 16,591,151 2,582,018 153,667

Also effective at the shareholder meeting on May 27, 2021, the term of Martin J. Gilbert expired. The Board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Gilbert and acknowledge the invaluable contributions that he made to the Fund during his tenure and wish him the best of success in all his future endeavours. Also effective at the shareholder meeting, the Board appointed Alan Goodson to serve as a Class I Director.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenifn.com

SOURCE The India Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aberdeenifn.com/

