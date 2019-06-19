The India Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: IFN) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on June 19, 2019. At the Meeting, stockholders of the Fund voted to elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors, each to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or thereafter until his or her successor is elected and qualified.

As of the record date, April 22, 2019, there were 26,904,575 outstanding shares of the Fund. 81.61% of outstanding shares were voted at the meeting, representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Abstain Class II





Nancy Yao Maasbach 20,984,815 717,123 255,102 Hugh Young 19,165,425 2,519,315 272,300

Directors whose terms of office continue beyond the Meeting are as follows: Leslie H. Gelb, Martin Gilbert, Nisha Kumar, Luis F. Rubio and Jeswald Salacuse.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

