The India Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: IFN) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") on May 27, 2020. At the Meeting, stockholders of the Fund voted to elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors, each to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or thereafter until his or her successors are elected and qualify.

As of the record date, March 26, 2020, there were 26,904,575 outstanding shares of the Fund. 75.1% of outstanding shares were voted at the meeting, representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:

Class II Votes For Votes Against Abstain Nisha Kumar 17,855,129 1,997,140 339,185 Luis Rubio 17,619,028 2,336,880 235,549

Directors whose terms of office continue beyond the Meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach, Jeswald Salacuse and Hugh Young.

