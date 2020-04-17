NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Indonesia Data Center Market Report







Indonesia Data Center Market – Overview



The Indonesia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the period 2019?2025. DCI Indonesia, Telkomsigma, NTT Communications, PT DCI/Equinix, and XL Axiata are the prominent investors/vendors in the Indonesian market. The increasing number of internet and social media users is expected to influence the Indonesia data center market. Over 20 million new social media users were added in 2018–2019 with more than 10 million active mobile social media users. Around 95% of mobile users watch online videos, and over 60% of the population now perform banking services via smartphones, thereby increasing the demand for the facilities in the country. The implementation of Industry 4.0. Indonesia's digital economy was estimated at over $30 billion in 2019. The economy is expected to reach more than $150 billion by 2025. Companies implemented Indonesia 4.0 have experienced more than 30% of the increase in productivity and efficiency. E-commerce, transport and logistics, manufacturing, media, finance, and others are the major verticals adopting big data analytics. The government will implement IoT in infrastructures such as roads, streetlights, and traffic signals, which is likely to provide a major impetus to the data center market in Indonesia.



Initiatives such as the 2020 Go Digital Vision are likely to boost the digital economy in Indonesia. This includes helping around one million farmers, fishers to get online support from thousands of tech start-ups, with a targeted combined value of $10 billion, digitizing eight million SMEs, and increasing broadband access to 187 municipalities. AWS and Google have entered the market to open new cloud regions in the country. The cloud computing market is expected to reach over $1 billion in 2020. While is the SaaS segment is the major contributor, the PaaS and IaaS segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Indonesia data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Indonesia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the Indonesia data center market.



Key Deliverable

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Indonesia data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the Indonesia data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects for the Indonesia data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Indonesia data center market



Key Highlights Of The Report:



• The storage devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As the price of solid-state drives (SSD) is declining, the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow in the cloud data center deployments in Indonesia.

• The generator segment is expected to reach over $35 million by 2025 on account of increased adoption of DRUPS systems with redundant configuration of N+1.

• The rack segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019–2025, as there is a growing preference among vendors to adopt 42U racks with flexible designs in data centers.

• The increasing adoption of air-cooled chillers is likely to drive the cooling systems segment during the forecast period.

• The building development is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019–2025 on account of the rise in the construction of hyperscale facilities in Indonesia.



Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Indonesian datacenter investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generator Market

o Transfer Switches and Switchgear

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



