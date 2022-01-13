The Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Size to grow by USD 10.27 billion | Market Insights highlights the increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring devices as a key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The indoor air quality solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as significant investments in R&D to compete in the market. Some well-known companies in the global indoor air quality solutions market design and produce indoor air quality solutions for commercial and residential consumers. Vendors in the market employ mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to improve their positions. Because market growth is likely to be slow over the next five years, the landscape is expected to remain competitive.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. Aeroqual Ltd.

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Trion IAQ

TSI Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the indoor air quality solutions market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The expanding variety of pollutants in the region is one of the primary factors driving market expansion. The number of regulations and regulatory agencies, such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is also growing to support the market's expansion. Increasing demand for clean indoor air from both commercial and residential areas plays a major role in the growth of the regional market in the region. As the underlying demand for indoor air quality solutions is expected to remain strong during the forecast period, the market in the region will continue to experience positive growth.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the indoor air quality solutions market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/indoor-air-quality-solutions-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The equipment segment's share of the indoor air quality solutions market will expand significantly during the projection period. Air monitor sensors, HVAC equipment, and air conditioners are common components of indoor air quality systems. Vendors are focusing on providing indoor air quality equipment, which can eliminate the maximum number of contaminants. For instance, Climate Care offers indoor air quality systems that can eliminate up to 99.3% of the contaminants. Asbestos, biological pollutants, air fresheners, formaldehyde/pressed wood products, and other types of CO emissions are all major sources of indoor pollution. As a result, air pollution monitoring kits, as well as other equipment that provides effective means of monitoring and controlling the level of air pollution, are vital for residential and commercial organizations.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring devices is notably driving the indoor air quality solutions market growth. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 are leading to new advancements in the standards and functionality of indoor air quality solutions equipment. Nest smoke detectors and CO alarms are among the most regularly used smart indoor air quality monitoring equipment for measuring five important aspects of air quality - dust, chemicals, CO2, relative humidity, and temperature. The worldwide indoor air quality solutions market is predicted to grow rapidly as a result of these technologically improved indoor air quality monitoring devices.

The rising demand for portable air quality monitors is one of the key indoor air quality solutions market trends. Advanced technologies with accurate monitoring capabilities are being offered by vendors, which aids in enhancing delivery efficiency. Vendors are also giving products at low prices to expand their customer base. Because of increased worries about the harmful impacts of automotive and industrial pollutants, portable air quality monitoring devices are becoming more popular.

