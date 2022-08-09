The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSC) Market Growth Is Driven By The Rising Prevalence Of Genetic Diseases

The Business Research Company's induced pluripotent stem cell (IPSC) market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases is expected to drive the induced pluripotent stem cell market in the forecast period. To reveal the pathogenesis of genetic diseases, various patient-derived iPSCs were developed. These genetic abnormality-harboring iPSCs can be repaired, and the genetically repaired iPSC can be differentiated into normal-functioning cells. In the future, these patient-derived normal cells can be used in a patient-tailored therapy to replace the damaged cells due to the disease. iPSCs for various genetic diseases have been developed, such as for certain types of Parkinson's disease, spinal muscular atrophy, lentigines, electrocardiographic abnormalities, and other genetic disorders. For instance, in the case of albinism, which is a genetic disorder, an estimated 1 in 20,000 people worldwide are born with oculocutaneous albinism. Also, nearly one million people were living with Parkinson's disease (PD) in the U.S. by 2020.

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market size is expected to grow from $ 2.43 billion in 2021 to $ 2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology market is expected to reach $ 3.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Overview

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services. Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and neurons. The various applications include academic research, drug development and discovery, toxicity screening, and regenerative medicine and are used in several sectors such as hospitals and research laboratories.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Are Increasingly Being Used To Treat Type 1 Diabetes

As per the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market report, players in the industry are extensively developing pluripotent cells to treat type 1 diabetes. Cellular therapy has recently been started for type 1 diabetes (T1D) to replace islet cells, which are insulin-producing cells that are lost in T1D patients. These problems could be at least partially resolved by producing pancreatic islet cells from PSCs, and significant advancements have been made by imitating how the human pancreas naturally develops. Recently, two biotech companies, Semma Therapeutics and Viacyte, produced cells that were found to be capable of functional insulin secretion upon exposure to high-glucose or high-potassium stimuli.

In 2021, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Held The Largest Market Share

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation was the largest competitor in the induced pluripotent stem cell market in 2021, with a 10.46% share of the market. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its cell therapy business through expanding its operational capabilities. For instance, in March 2020, the company began the operation of its new cGMP-compliant-1 iPSC production at the Innovation Facility for Advanced Cell Therapy (i-FACT). The new facility is involved in manufacturing and developing induced pluripotent stem cells for therapeutic applications.

