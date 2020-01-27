The Induction Hobs Market is expected to grow by USD 3.51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global induction hobs market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on induction hobs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Product innovations and new designs. In addition, increasing demand for convenient home appliances with changes in lifestyle patterns is anticipated to boost the growth of the induction hobs market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global induction hobs market is segmented as below:

Product

• Built-In

• Free Standing



Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for induction hobs market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for convenient home appliances with changes in lifestyle patterns as the prime reasons driving the induction hobs market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in induction hobs market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global induction hobs market, including some of the vendors such as AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Sub-Zero Group Inc., TTK Prestige Ltd. and Whirlpool Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



