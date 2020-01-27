The Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Automation Market in Life Sciences Industry Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global industrial automation market in life sciences industry market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.92 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial automation market in life sciences industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global demand for healthcare services. In addition, open process automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial automation market in life sciences industry market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global industrial automation market in life sciences industry market is segmented as below:

Product

• DCS

• SCADA

• PLC

• MES



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• and MEA



Key Trends for industrial automation market in life sciences industry market growth

This study identifies open process automation as the prime reasons driving the industrial automation market in life sciences industry market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in industrial automation market in life sciences industry market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial automation market in life sciences industry market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



