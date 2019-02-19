NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The market has witnessed a several improvements in modern industrial CT scanning. This makes it a more viable option for inspection applications. These benefits are leading to increasing applications of industrial CT equipment in the aerospace industry, where there is a high requirement for precision and reliability in terms of performance from complex parts under high temperatures. Aircraft manufacturers are looking for CT equipment that can be used for the inspection of large components such as turbines and piston engines in a single run in order to save time and money. The density and consistency of these superalloys can be tested and inspected using industrial CT equipment. The high sales volume of these machines from such industries can drive market growth. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the industrial computed tomography equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741946



Maet Overview

Growing regulatory compliance requirements

The manufacturing sector is governed by regulations and national and regional policies. End-users or product manufacturers must comply with policies and regulations to avoid product recalls or penalties. The oil and gas and chemical industries are some of the most hazardous industries.

High cost of industrial CT equipment

The systems have a very high cost and are expensive to maintain compared with medical CT equipment. Thus, this equipment has not gained much traction in the aerospace and automobile industries, which is cost-sensitive. The high price of the equipment may not be a challenge for large corporations. However, small- and medium-sized enterprises may find it difficult to invest in such expensive equipment

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the industrial computed tomography equipment market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741946



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

