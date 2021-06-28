The Industrial Protective Fabrics Market projected to surpass $9650 million by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market was estimated at $4090 million in 2020 and is slated to exceed $9650 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027 owing to rising strict regulations for maintaining worker safety at workplace and protect them from health hazards and injuries.

Cotton fiber raw material should surpass USD 400 million by 2027. This fiber offers beneficial characteristics such as mildew, stain, wrinkle, flame, abrasion resistance. Shifting manufacturing preference towards natural fibers due to sustainable manufacturing, lower residue generation, and stringent environmental regulation represents ample growth opportunities for the industrial protective fabrics market in the forecasted time span. On the other hand, aramid raw material should grow over at CAGR of 11.5% owing to its rising product demand for the manufacturing of flame-resistant clothing.

The global industrial protective fabrics market from healthcare & laboratory applications should surpass USD 360 million by 2027. The healthcare & laboratory protective apparel includes jumpsuits, masks, gloves, surgical caps, face shields, shoe covers, lab coats, surgical sleeves, and surgical gowns. These apparels are used to gain protection from blood splash, body fluid, and pathogen penetration. The rising prevalence of contagious diseases including influenza, cholera, and tuberculosis has led to increasing demand for healthcare protection garments.

Spacesuits applications surpassed USD 80 million in 2020 pertaining to its ability to keep humans alive under a harsh environment including outer space, vacuum, and high temperature. Moreover, arc flash suit applications are likely to surpass USD 850 million by 2027 owing to their ability to provide protection to electrical technicians from arc flash, heat exposure, and reducing total burn injuries.

Europe should register over 10.5% gains by 2027 on account of a rising personal protection clothing demand in the chemical sector. Workers in the chemical sector are highly prone to hazards including burns, chemical contact, equipment failure, explosion, debris, falls, handling equipment, heart attack, inhalation of poison, and transportation accidents. Supportive government regulations to provide the highest level of protection against risk to facility personnel should augment product demand in turn stimulating the industrial protective fabrics market growth in the region.

The industrial protective fabrics industry share is competitive and includes manufacturers such as Milliken & Company, Kolon Industries, Klopman International, Teijin Limited, Tex Tech Industries, Tencate Fabrics EU, CETRIKO SL, Loyal Textiles Mill Ltd, Honeywell International Inc.

