LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial vacuum cleaner market to exhibit steady growth from 2018 to 2023

The industrial vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow from USD 536.9 million in 2018 to USD 681.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.88%. Benefits offered by industrial vacuum cleaners include the removal of tough deposits and hard stains from industries, continuous cleaning operations, and saving on the labor and man hours, which drive the industrial vacuum cleaner market growth.



The awareness about safety and hygiene at workplaces is increasing day by day.Industries have their own unique set of cleaning challenges.



Dirty and contaminated areas in industries can significantly impact the health of employees.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an agency of the United States Department of Labor, has stated the rules for clean and hygienic workplaces.



Therefore, many industrial cleaning equipment manufacturers offer industrial vacuum cleaners that comply with OSHA standards.Moreover, the increased labor cost in developing countries, such as China, fuels the adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners.



High machinery cost and heavy structure of industrial vacuum cleaners act as a restraining factor for the industrial vacuum cleaner market growth.



Metalworking industry is expected to account for significant share of industrial vacuum cleaner market

The metalworking industry requires rugged vacuum cleaners for the continuous removal of dust and debris.In metalworking facilities, during several processes, such as milling and grinding, very small metal particles get accumulated on the machines, and fugitive dust in the form of fine metal powder is gathered, which need to be removed regularly.



These facilities require different types of industrial vacuum cleaners on a large scale to handle the toughest materials, as well as withstand nonstop operations.Further, water or oil is used as a coolant in a few metalworking processes.



Hence, the metalworking industry prefers three-phase wet & dry vacuum cleaners with high suction power that can clean both metal particles and oily surfaces.



Europe held largest share of industrial vacuum cleaner market in 2017

Europe is a leading region for the industrial vacuum cleaner market as it is a hub for various manufacturing industries, such as automotive and aerospace.European automobile manufacturers are highly competent in designing, developing, and manufacturing automobiles.



With the adoption of advanced mechanized cleaning solutions, Europe captured the largest share of the market for industrial vacuum cleaners.

According to VDMA—the Professional Association of Cleaning Systems, in 2016, around 50 companies selling cleaning systems for industrial and commercial purposes achieved a turnover of more than USD 1.02 billion in the German market. Thus, the growth of the industrial vacuum cleaner market in this region is mainly driven by the increased labor costs and high penetration of advanced cleaning equipment in Europe.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below:

• By Company Size: Tier 1 = 23%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 47%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 36%, and Others = 19%

• By Region: Europe = 40%, North America = 30%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 10%



Alfred Kaercher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nilfisk A/S (Denmark), and Tennant Company (US) are a few major players in the market.



Moreover, other players such Comac SpA (Italy), Nederman Holding AB (Sweden), Suiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hako GmbH (Germany), Diversey, Inc (Tasky) (US), Numatic International Ltd. (UK), Delfin Industrial Vacuums (Italy), Ruwac Industriesauger GmbH (Germany), Kraenzle (Germany), Debus GmbH (Germany), RGS Vacuum System (Italy), and Depureco Industrial Vacuums (Italy) play a significant role in the industrial vacuum cleaner market.



Research Coverage:

The report on the global industrial vacuum cleaner market covers different segments—type, power source, industry, and geography.On the basis of type, the industrial vacuum cleaner market has been classified into wet and wet & dry; on the basis of power source, the industrial vacuum cleaner market has been classified into electric and pneumatic; on the basis of industry, the industrial vacuum cleaner market has been classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, metalworking, manufacturing, building & construction, and others.



The report covers 4 major geographic regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (South America and Middle East & Africa).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on type, power source, industry, and geography have been conducted to provide an overall view of the industrial vacuum cleaner market.



Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the industrial vacuum cleaner market have been detailed in this report.



A detailed competitive landscape, along with key players and their revenues and growth strategies, has been included in the report.

Key players in the industrial vacuum cleaner market have been profiled, including their recent developments, product launches, and SWOT analysis. Also, MnM view on these players has been included.



