The Infatuation Launches Text Rex in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infatuation, the restaurant discovery platform, has launched its SMS-based recommendation service, Text Rex, in San Francisco. Beginning today, Bay Area-residents can sign-up to have direct access to staff from The Infatuation for instant dining recommendations for any situation sent directly to their mobile phone.

Currently available in both New York City and Los Angeles, Text Rex has proven helpful for tens of thousands of people on both coasts. Whether users are seeking a great lunch option in SoMa, looking to impress an out-of-town vegetarian coworker in the Mission, or need the perfect place to take a date in the Richmond, and beyond, Text Rex is here to help with individual restaurant decision requests.

"Text Rex is a unique service that allows users to get specific and personalized recommendations from our staff on-demand," said Chris Stang, Co-Founder and CEO, The Infatuation. "It's our company's mission to get people the best and most useful information when and how they want it. With no shortage of great restaurant offerings in San Francisco, launching Text Rex here was a natural next step."

The Infatuation launched its editorial coverage of the San Francisco-area in 2014.

First time users can sign up by texting 64560 from their mobile phones or by visiting textrex.co.

About The Infatuation

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

