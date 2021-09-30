The Infinity Group: Alternative Funding Options Help EU Companies Capitalize on Economic Recovery Plan to Grow Back Greener, Digital and Resilient

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies across the European Union are looking to capitalize on the EU economic recovery plan, lifting of coronavirus restrictions and new vaccination campaigns that have combined to result in optimistic economic growth forecasts to accelerate recovery and expand their businesses.

The challenge is accessing the capital to expand businesses quickly enough to leverage this unique window of opportunity. This is particularly challenging at a time when damaged supply chains continue to add costs to operations and traditional financing remain expensive and scarce, this according to The Infinity Group.

Some are sceptical of the sustainability of this growth opportunity as many countries around the world are battling a new wave of the pandemic caused by the delta variant, a growing number of cyberattacks and recent climate disasters.

However, The Infinity group is seeing hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth groups, angel investors and others from around the world seeking to capitalize on these unique conditions. And they are most interested in investing in companies that have a clear strategy to take advantage of this growth window to come back greener, digitised and more resilient to future threats.

The Infinity Group is among an emerging category of financial service groups offering an alternative funding model that provides growth potential for both companies and investors. Businesses seeking capital to grow back stronger can receive funding from a co-op of various investors at highly competitive rates and in many cases extended terms from what is offered through traditional bank financing. At the same time, these investment groups can access a smart, safe avenue to invest in well qualified and vetted companies that represent immediate growth potential.

While numerous challenges and obstacles to a full and sustained economic recovery remain, there are new options available to companies to fund business expansion to take advantage of the European Commission's optimistic growth forecast.

SOURCE Infinity Group