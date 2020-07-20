The Inkblot Test Gets A Digital Makeover

NASHUA, N.H., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolution in psychographic research: ask fewer questions while gaining more insights. The introduction of Brand Blots (patent-pending), created by Inkblot Analytics, marries projective testing with artificial intelligence to innovate new projective tests and improve the way we analyze results. The innovations and improvements included in Brand Blots make the technology a superior asset for market researchers interested in gaining consumer insights and elevating their marketing strategies.

This morning, Inkblot Analytics released Brand Blots , a new patent-pending platform for AI-powered projective tests. This platform allows researchers to administer, score, and interpret projective tests with the help of its proprietary algorithms.

The founder of Inkblot Analytics, Dr. Ken Faro, a Ph.D in psychology , led the development of the platform by designing the proprietary scoring and profiling algorithms that compose the artificial intelligence modules. With use of these AI modules, Brand Blots can predict attitudinal and behavioral aspects about a respondent despite never having asked survey questions about these aspects. The core benefit for market researchers? Ask fewer questions while gaining more insights.

What Can These AI-Powered Projective Tests Do?

Historically, projective tests have been time-intensive to administer, stunting their favorability for use in market research. The Brand Blots' platform is built to remove the obstacles of time and effort by digitizing and automating the testing process. Researchers are able to easily administer over 36 types of online projective tests instantly, with additional projective tests being built, tested, and released every few months.

Additionally, the ability of a projective test to help marketers understand consumer behavior has been restricted by the limited analytical approaches previously used by researchers. Powered by new artificial intelligence modules, Brand Blots has innovated the scoring and profiling process. The platform uses machine learning for a complex and data-driven analysis of projective test responses that can yield aspects about a respondent despite never having asked survey questions about those aspects.

The platform has been tested and perfected using a number of large proprietary datasets, resulting in benchmarks for all its projective tests. This allows researchers to compare results of either an individual respondent or a sample of respondents with results of the general US population.

The ability to predict attitudinal and behavioral aspects about a respondent, and the ability to compare these predictions to established benchmarks, makes for a powerful new piece of marketing technology now available for use in market research, provided by Brand Blots.

