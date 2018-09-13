LONDON, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The insoluble dietary fibers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2017 and 2022







The insoluble dietary fibers market is valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2016, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%, to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2022. The market is primarily driven by factors such as growth in demand for functional foods and initiatives undertaken by the government and regulatory bodies to increase consumer awareness. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the increased awareness among buyers in the U.S. and Canada. One of the major restraints in the growth of the insoluble dietary fibers market is the time- and capital intensive regulatory approval.







The cellulose segment led the market with the largest share in 2016



On the basis of type, the insoluble dietary fibers market was led by the cellulose, followed by hemicellulose. The key manufacturers in the insoluble dietary fibers market offer cellulose for different industrial applications such as food, feed, and pharmaceuticals.







Cereals & grains, as sources of insoluble dietary fibers, led the market with the largest share in 2016



On the basis of source, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share in the insoluble dietary fibers market in 2016.The fibers from cereals and grains such as wheat, bran, rice and oats are widely used in breads, cereals, and other bakery & confectionery products as well as various nutritional sports products.







This contributes to the significant market share of insoluble dietary fibers derived from cereals & grains.







Functional food & beverages to be the fastest-growing application



Based on application, the functional food & beverage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecasted period. Due to the changing diet patterns and the rising health concerns, insoluble dietary fibers have begun to form an integral part of processed and packaged foods in a bid to meet nutritive requirements.







Asia-Pacific: High growth is expected in the insoluble dietary fiber



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the increase in adoption of dietary supplement fortified with fibers. The food & beverages market in the Asia-Pacific region is currently undergoing a significant transformation in response to rapid urbanization and diet diversification.







Break-up of Primaries:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%



• By Designation: Director Level – 20%, C Level – 40%, and Manager Level – 40%



• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe –25%, and Asia-Pacific – 50%







Leading players profiled in this report:



• Cargill (U.S.)



• Roquette Frères (France)



• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)



• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)



• SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)



• Interfiber (Poland)



• Solvaira Specialties (U.S.)



• Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland)



• AdvoCare Internatinal, L.P. (U.S.)



• J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co KG (Germany)



• Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)



• Barndad Nutrition ((U.S.)







Research Coverage:



The report segments the insoluble dietary fibers market on the basis of type, source, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end use analysis and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global insoluble dietary fiber, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.







Reasons to buy this report:



• To get a comprehensive overview of the insoluble dietary fibers market



• To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them



• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the insoluble dietary fibers market is flourishing







