The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) Will Now Leverage Data and Insights From IPD Analytics

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has reached an agreement with IPD Analytics LLC (IPD) whereby ICER will leverage IPD's data, expertise and assessments to advance their horizon scanning efforts across the pharmaceutical and biologic markets.

ICER is an independent and non-partisan research organization that objectively evaluates the clinical and economic value of prescription drugs, medical tests and other health care innovations. IPD combines purpose-built data curation mechanisms with an experienced team of uniquely qualified experts to provide deep, informed and fully independent analysis on the biopharmaceutical industry's current state and trajectory.

The collaboration involves ICER incorporating IPD's proprietary data assets and analyses as a tool to ensure comprehensive and accurate reviews of high-impact, high-cost therapies. By leveraging these capabilities, ICER will benefit from this increased capacity to scan, interpret and anticipate key shifts in the landscape.

"IPD Analytics is an unbiased, independent organization that works to drive efficiency and transparency in the prescription drug market," said Steven D. Pearson, MD, MSc, president of ICER. "We value their rigorous and thoughtful analysis of the drug pipeline and we look forward to using this information as a key resource to support our internal horizon scanning efforts and to inform our process for selecting assessment topics."

Howard Krass, CEO of IPD Analytics, also shared excitement for the collaboration. "We believe in ICER's mission and are pleased to work with them in furthering our shared goal of enhancing transparency regarding drug availability and pricing."

About ICER

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) is an independent non-profit research institute that produces reports analyzing the evidence on the effectiveness and value of drugs and other medical services. ICER's reports include evidence-based calculations of prices for new drugs that accurately reflect the degree of improvement expected in long-term patient outcomes, while also highlighting price levels that might contribute to unaffordable short-term cost growth for the overall health care system.

ICER's reports incorporate extensive input from all stakeholders and are the subject of public hearings through three core programs: the California Technology Assessment Forum (CTAF), the Midwest Comparative Effectiveness Public Advisory Council (Midwest CEPAC), and the New England Comparative Effectiveness Public Advisory Council (New England CEPAC). These independent panels review ICER's reports at public meetings to deliberate on the evidence and develop recommendations for how patients, clinicians, insurers, and policymakers can improve the quality and value of health care. For more information about ICER, please visit ICER's website.

About IPD Analytics

IPD Analytics is a provider of insight, transparency and efficiency for stakeholders across the pharmaceutical landscape. The company identifies, projects and quantifies the impact of competitive landscape shifts in the biopharmaceutical market. By combining proprietary data with uncommon expertise, IPD syndicates meaningful insights and curated information across four key capabilities: Life Cycle Insights, Payer and Provider Insights, Market and Financial Insights and Coding and Reimbursement. For more information about IPD Analytics, please visit IPD's website or follow IPD Analytics on LinkedIn.

