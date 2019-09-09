The Institute for Defense and Business Inducts 2019 - 2020 Executive Fellows

The IDB Board of Directors hosted the ceremony and Thomas W. Bradshaw, Jr., Chairman of the IDB Board of Directors oversaw the event. Mr. Rye Barcott, CEO of With Honor, provided opening remarks to the attendees from private industry, government agencies, the military, non-governmental organizations, and academia.

Five Executive Fellows were inducted:

General Vincent K. Brooks , USA (Ret)

Lieutenant General Michael G. Dana , USMC (Ret)

Lieutenant General John B. Cooper , USAF (Ret)

Rear Admiral Michael J. Lyden , USN (Ret)

Rear Admiral Michael J. Haycock , USCG (Ret)

"The IDB Executive Fellows Program provides students the opportunity to benefit from the extraordinary experience, expertise, and credibility of these retired senior leaders," said MG (Ret) Jim Hodge, President of the IDB. "This year's cohort of Executive Fellows are exceptionally talented, and they are excited to get started. I'm certain their collective impact over the coming year will far exceed our wildest expectations."

Fellows have outstanding records of accomplishment and have served with distinction in positions of great responsibility. They serve in IDB programs by serving as guest lecturers, mentors, and coaches to program attendees. They also work with IDB faculty on key academic case studies and research, as well as acting as advisors on a spectrum of issues.

About the Institute for Defense and Business

The Institute for Defense and Business (IDB) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) research and education institute that delivers programs to teach, challenge, and inspire leaders who work with and within the defense enterprise to achieve next-level results for their organization. IDB features curriculum in Logistics, Supply Chain and Life Cycle Management, Complex Industrial Leadership, Strategic Studies, and Global Business and Defense Studies, Continuous Process Improvement, and Stabilization and Economic Reconstruction. www.IDB.org

Media Contact: Ted Brewer, Institute for Defense and Business, (919) 969-8008

SOURCE Institute for Defense and Business

Related Links

www.IDB.org

