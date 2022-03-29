The Institute for Mobility and Longevity Partners with Indo-US Collaboration to Pioneer Orthopedic Research and Education

Our mission is to improve mobility and quality of life through research, education and clinical excellence. Tweet this

Gardner Orthopedics and Shalby Advanced Technologies recently announced an Indo-US collaboration to form Advanced Orthopedic Centers of Excellence at Shelby Hospitals in India and Shalby Orthopedic Centers of Excellence in Fort Myers and across India.

The team will conduct educational seminars for medical engineering professionals to advance knowledge transfer between India and the US. Short-term traveling fellowships between the two countries will provide direct experience at the surgical centers pioneering new learning and training tools.

IML research findings will be presented in November 2022 at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas.

About The Institute for Mobility and Longevity: Established in 1987 by Dr. W. Andrew Hodge, IML is a world-wide not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Fort Myers, FL dedicated to improving mobility and the quality of life through orthopedic research, injury prevention, human motion studies, education and patient centered treatment.

About Gardner Orthopedics: Gardner Orthopedics in Fort Myers, Florida, is dedicated to educating and treating adult patients with orthopedic needs. The medical staff is led by Ronald Gardner, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in orthopedic surgeries and sports medicine.

About Shalby Advanced Technologies: Shalby Advanced Technologies is a subsidiary of Shalby Limited, established by Dr. Vikram Shah in 1994 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which operates 11 multispecialty hospitals across India with more than 2,000 hospital beds. Shalby commands 15 percent market share of organized joint replacement surgeries in India.

