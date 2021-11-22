The Institute for Molecular Medicine has Received a Total $7.7M From NIH to Develop a First-of-its-Kind Vaccine Targeting Both Hallmarks of Alzheimer's Disease

First clinical trials of a dual vaccine for Alzheimer's disease to begin in 2023 Tweet this

"Supported by strong pre-clinical data, we believe that Duvax will induce high titers of anti-Aβ and anti-tau antibodies that could inhibit or reduce the accumulation of both pathological molecules and halt or at least delay downstream pathological processes, such as inflammation and neurodegeneration, which would otherwise lead to an irreversible onset of AD in asymptomatic people at risk," said Vice President of IMM and Head of Immunology Michael Agadjanyan.

All vaccines are based on IMM's proprietary MultiTEP platform technology, recently licensed to its commercial entity, Nuravax, that has demonstrated therapeutic efficacy and immunogenicity in special transgenic mouse models of AD, rabbits, and non-human primates with human-like immune systems.

"With three INDs, two single-target vaccines and Duvax, we will be able to continue developing a pipeline that could prevent Alzheimer's disease from multiple angles," said Nuravax CEO Roman Kniazev.

About MultiTEP

The universal proprietary MultiTEP carrier platform is the key feature of IMM's vaccine candidates for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). Elderly immune systems are characterized by a deficiency of naïve T helper cells but fortunately, exhibit an increase of memory T helper cells. MultiTEP technology-based vaccines should overcome the shortcomings of aged immune systems by activating not only naïve but also memory T helper cells and mount a strong antibody response, especially in the elderly.

About the IMM

The Institute for Molecular Medicine (IMM) is a non-profit organization created with the goal of understanding, preventing, and curing chronic human diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. IMM is advancing MuliTEP, a universal vaccine platform technology that supports the development of multiple vaccine designs based on DNA, RNA, or recombinant proteins.

About Nuravax

Nuravax is licensed for the patented MultiTEP platform technology for the commercialization of prophylactic vaccines against all neurodegenerative disorders. Nuravax is responsible for implementing co-development and sub-licensing agreements with larger biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and for further clinical validation of products. For more information, please visit www.nuravax.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Institute for Molecular Medicine

