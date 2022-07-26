The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science (IRMS) welcomes Dr. Sarah M. Moustafa to their Livingston New Jersey practice

Dr. Moustafa earned her medical degree from Duke University, where she discovered her love of reproductive medicine and achieved highest honors in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, where she was Education Chief and completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at UNC-Chapel Hill.

"A desire for family is the most human thing in the world, and I can't imagine anything more fulfilling than helping people experience the magic of having a child to love. I know that the path that leads patients to our office is often a heavy one, and I want them to know I am here to lighten that load." (Dr. Sarah M. Moustafa)

Dr. Moustafa is excited to see IRMS patients out of their Livingston, New Jersey office. She can counsel patients in both English and Arabic. Appointments can be booked via www.irms.com or by calling 973-548-9900.

IRMS is a world-class fertility center with offices throughout New Jersey & New York. Dr. Moustafa joins an experienced team of Reproductive Endocrinologists & Embryologists - pioneers in the field of infertility, who have trained at some of the nation's leading institutions including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, & NYU.

IRMS provides patients with state-of-the-art fertility treatment, supported by the latest scientific advances and laboratory techniques. Their full suite of reproductive services include IUI, IVF, PGT, Single Embryo Transfer, Egg and Embryo Freezing, Third Party Reproduction, Egg and Sperm Donation, Gestational Surrogacy, LGBTQIA Family Building, as well as, Psychological & Financial Support Services.

