The Institute is Giving Back with $50,000 in Certification Scholarships for RIAs this Holiday Season Tweet this

"We know the many challenges people have faced this year and want to do our part to give back to the RIA community and future generation of advisors, which has worked tirelessly to serve the public," said Sean R. Walters, chief executive officer. "We understand that many RIA firms lack tuition reimbursement programs, so the Institute is providing the opportunity for RIA firms worldwide to help their practices and teams expand their expertise, clientele, and business objectives through advanced certifications from the Institute. We are committed to fostering a profession where financial advisors from all backgrounds thrive."

The Institute has been committed to developing and caring for those inside the financial advisor community since 1985. The Institute expanded its commitment this year with the development of the Scholarship Program, which has had a measurable impact on fostering a more diverse and sustainable profession. See "Investments & Wealth Institute Scholarship Fund generates 3x increase in diverse candidates in the first nine months of 2020."

In late 2019, the Investments & Wealth Institute announced that for the first time in its 35 year history, the plurality of its members work within independent channels. The Institute's 2021 Board Chair, Chair-Elect, and newest Board member all serve as principals of RIA firms. In 2021, the Investments & Wealth Institute will also be unveiling a new Center for RIA Excellence, an online community and comprehensive resource center for premier RIA Firm principals & practitioners.

As an association focused on professional development, the Institute's mission and work have been built around the belief that growing the number of professionals who hold advanced certifications enhances the competency and professionalism of advice delivered to the public.

"Research has shown that advisory teams that can deliver diverse competencies and broad capabilities deliver better client outcomes and increased client loyalty, satisfaction, and willingness to refer. A great way to expand my firm's capabilities and advisory services has been through advanced certification programs," said Todd Wagenberg, CIMA®, Board of Directors Chair, Investments & Wealth Institute, and Managing Partner of Integrated Fiduciary Advisory Services, an independent RIA firm.

For more information and eligibility requirements, visit: iwicentral.org/RIAgiveaway

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors.

SOURCE Investments & Wealth Institute