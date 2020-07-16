The Insurance Connector Creates Matchmaking Service for Insurance Industry

PHOENIX, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Connector (www.TheInsuranceConnector.com), an Insuretech startup, is poised to make a big shift in how Insurance Companies and Agencies connect for appointments. "Historically, becoming appointed with new insurance companies has been a very time consuming, inefficient process," says CEO Roshena Boling. "Insurance Agencies are tasked with filling out countless pages of appointment applications, just to be turned down by the majority of companies or to go through an entire appointment process just to find out further down the line that the company they thought they wanted to become appointed with is not a good fit after all," she continued. The Insurance Connector solves this problem by collecting specific information from Agencies and matching them up to Companies that are looking for Agencies with specific characteristics to appoint.

Agencies and Companies are matched together via a proprietary algorithm that takes into consideration agency size, states of operation, book of business size, number of licensed agents, lines of business, among the many factors that go into the calculation.

The Insurance Connector is also a game-changer for Companies, Wholesalers, MGAs, Aggregators, Clusters & Networks, too. "Most Insurance Companies, Wholesalers, etc., spend large portions of their advertising budget on market-finder type sites, but the big issue is that the companies do not know if they have one agent looking at their profile or 500," CFO and co-founder Abraham Boling said. "Our site does everything the market finder site does but adds in pinpointed data about the agencies who are seeing the Company's profile, for a fraction of the cost of market-finder sites. With The Insurance Connector, companies can call agencies and say 'hey, I see we are a match on The Insurance Connector - why don't we write some insurance together?' - That alone is a huge value."

Roshena & Abraham Boling were founders of Contractors Insurance NW INC. They started the Agency in 2011 and expanded it to operate in a five-state territory. In 2020, the agency was acquired by Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest privately owned brokerages in the United States. They credit their experience in running a successful Insurance Agency with the vision to launch The Insurance Connector. "Market changes happen and opportunities to expand the lines of business you write are everywhere," Roshena Boling said. "With The Insurance Connector, Agencies & Companies never have to miss opportunities again simply due to the fact of not knowing their perfect match exists."

