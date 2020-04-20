The Integer Group Releases First Comprehensive Study Examining CBD At Retail

DENVER, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of 2020, CBD sales were booming, and projections for this emerging category valued it at $20 billion in the U.S. by 2024. Despite the global pandemic we are now facing, the once in a lifetime consumer market continues to develop. Our research had found that many shoppers were buying or considering CBD to help with anxiety and stress, and with these conditions now becoming more prevalent due to COVID-19 and subsequent municipal lockdowns, CBD presents potential business opportunities as well as disruption to established CPG categories at retail.

In order to gain insight into the U.S. CBD market, the CBD shopper, and their CBD shopping experiences, The Integer Group® launched a research survey in 2019, as CBD began to break into mainstream consumer culture and before the emergence of COVID-19. The most recent issue of The Checkout , a longitudinal study powered by Integer, reveals findings of the study to date, including:

Which product forms CBD shoppers want to purchase

What shoppers are looking for when shopping for CBD products

A look at shoppers' perceptions of the CBD shopping experience

Insight into the leading consumer categories as related to CBD

Implications as CBD establishes itself as its own category

To download The Checkout: CBD report in full, visit: https://whitepaper.integer.com/the-checkout-issue-2-20-cbd/ .

The Integer Group will be hosting a Webinar to share updated and additional key findings as part of the longitudinal study this Summer. To subscribe and to join the conversation "inside the commerce experience," visit: integer.com/shopper-culture .

* While this study focuses specifically on CBD due to its current legality and the growing opportunity and threat of CBD products at retail, Integer's intention is to replicate this research with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol; the main psychoactive compound in marijuana) in the future, as legality progresses nationwide. To sign up to receive future reports, visit: integer.com/shopper-culture .

