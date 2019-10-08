The Interchangeable, Sustainable and Cruelty-free Handbag System from UMBRO KAIXI Launches on Kickstarter Oct. 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UMBRO KAIXI, a handbag startup specializing in interchangeable, sustainable and cruelty-free handbags, is announcing its Kickstarter Launch on Oct. 15, 2019.

The handbag of UMBRO KAIXI is a modern interpretation of the classics, breaking the traditional making of a handbag to develop a new, secure, interchangeable and customizable handbag system. UMBRO KAIXI aims to create a perfect harmony between style and sustainability through the unique design and use of cruelty-free and eco-friendly sourced materials.

Interchangeable base bags: Luna & Maia

"Four years ago, I walked into a department store and bought an expensive handbag in the color of gray. A week later, I regretted my choice and decided to exchange it for a different color, but it was too late. That's when thought, 'I wish there was a different cover that I could just swap it on,'" the designer explained.

The handbags are created for all women to express their uniqueness and individuality. There's always going to be a style or color that fits the occasion they encounter, and it eliminates the hassle of transporting everything from one bag to another. It's also for girls who believe in the use of sustainable materials and vegan leather for ethical, authentic and unburdened fashion. "I absolutely love all the interchangeable styles and the fact they're vegan," one blogger commented.

In exchange for pledging to this Kickstarter project, starting on Oct. 15, 2019, backers can gain access to a variety of Kickstarter-exclusive rewards depending on how many cover sets or base bags they like. Backers can also take advantage of the early bird special, where they can get an additional cover set for free.

Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/umbrokaixi/umbro-kaixi-the-fully-interchangeable-handbag-system

For more information, please contact:

Name: Kaixi

Email: kaixi@umbrokaixi.com

Tel: (+1) 949 630 5965

Web: www.umbrokaixi.com

Press kit: https://www.umbrokaixikickstarter.com/press-kit

Our pre-launch give away: https://www.umbrokaixikickstarter.com/give-away/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umbrokaixiofl/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/umbrokaixiofficial/

Related Images

umbro-kaixi.jpeg

UMBRO KAIXI

Interchangeable base bags: Luna & Maia

Related Links

Online Press Kit

Pre-Launch Giveaway

SOURCE UMBRO KAIXI

Related Links

http://www.umbrokaixi.com

