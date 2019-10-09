The Interlock Earns Prestigious Commercial Construction Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate development firm S.J. Collins Enterprises recently received an award from Commercial Property Executive (CPE) for The Interlock, a $450 million mixed-use development in emerging West Midtown at the CPE 2019 Distinguished Achievement Awards.

At the Thursday, Oct. 3 ceremony in New York City, The Interlock was recognized with a silver award in the Unbuilt category for its exceptional mixed-use site plan design and commitment to sustainability.

S.J. Collins Enterprises

"This is fantastic nationwide recognition for our emerging project that will completely change the dynamic of West Midtown Atlanta," said Jeff Garrison, partner at S.J. Collins Enterprises. "Even as we near the topping-off phase of this exciting mixed-use neighborhood, the streetscape has already been totally transformed as the project comes to life. The Interlock will create a new and exciting energy in this neighborhood that will benefit residents, visitors and business owners far into the future."

For nine years, the Distinguished Achievement Awards have recognized the commercial real estate industry's most noteworthy properties and transactions. A panel of judges with various experience across commercial real estate disciplines evaluated entries in the 14 categories. Other projects recognized in the Unbuilt category included Harlow and Vermont Corrido – both located in California. The Interlock was the only project in Georgia to receive this prestigious recognition.

The Interlock will offer a versatile mix with 200,000 square feet of creative office space, 100,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 350 apartment units, 70 single-family homes and a 161-key Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel.

The development's other amenity-rich elements include a rooftop with a modern private pool club and lounge with a retractable roof. An upscale 12,000-square-foot two-story restaurant and outdoor bar with covered patio will complete the space. Visitors will enjoy an infinity-edge pool that drops off into the city skyline with stunning views.

The Interlock is slated to open in fall 2020.

About S.J. Collins Enterprises

Founded in 2007, S.J. Collins Enterprises is a privately held, commercial real estate and retail development firm. The company has acquired and developed more than 60 retail, mixed-use, multifamily and office projects throughout the continental U.S. The company is headquartered in Ga. For more information, visit SJCollinsEnt.com or www.TheInterlockATL.com.

For more information, please contact:

Candice Brown-McElyea

360Candice@gmail.com

941-232-9046

Related Files

The Interlock earns prestigious commercial construction award.docx

Related Images

rendering-of-the-interlock.jpg

Rendering of The Interlock

Related Links

Website

Facebook

SOURCE S.J. Collins Enterprises

Related Links

http://sjcollinsent.com

