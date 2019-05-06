NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Respiratory diseases such as asthma is increasing due to the urbanization and the increasing air pollution caused by the high level of harmful air pollutant emissions such as carbon monoxide, sulfur oxides, and nitrogen oxides from the vehicles and industries. Thus, breathing difficulties in individual will drive the growth of the global internal nasal dilators market. Analysts have predicted that the internal nasal dilators market will register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing awareness of benefits of internal nasal dilators

The rise in the awareness of the benefits of internal nasal dilators is due to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea. Vendors in the market provide information on internal nasal dilators through videos, brochures, and more in the form of customer reviews and other such methods.

Limitation associated with internal nasal dilators

Limitations associated with are nose bleeding, tongue sourness, withdrawal sensation, stinging sensation, throat discomfort, blemishes, causing pain. Thus, these limitations are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the internal nasal dilators during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including M&M Pure Air Systems LLC, RHINOMED Ltd. the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the urbanization and increasing pollution and growing awareness of benefits of internal nasal dilators, will provide considerable growth opportunities to the internal nasal dilators manufactures. M&M Pure Air Systems LLC, RHINOMED Ltd., S.A.S Sibiotech, SANOSTEC CORP., Snorecare, Splintek Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



