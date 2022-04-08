The International Association of Black Professional Firefighters' President Receives CFO Designation

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IABPFF announces their President, Carrie Edwards-Clemons has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of "Chief Fire Officer" (CFO). Carrie Edwards-Clemons is the Deputy Fire Chief in Flint, MI. The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on April 5, 2022, to confer the designation. Deputy Fire Chief Edwards-Clemons becomes one of only 1,614 CFOs worldwide with only 16 being from Michigan.

Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons (PRNewsfoto/IABPFF)

The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization's stringent criteria. Achieving this designation signifies Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons commitment to her career in fire and emergency services.

Deputy Chief Edwards-Clemons has been a member of the City of Flint Fire Department since 1999 and holds a master's degree in Business Administration with emphasis in Public Administration. She is the first female to hold the position of Deputy Fire Chief in the history of the Flint Fire Department and the first female elected president of the International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters.

"I am extremely honored to have achieved this professional designation, as it reflects my strong commitment to the fire service, lifelong learning, and service to others," said President Edwards-Clemons. "Leading by example, I am dedicated to making the fire services more relevant to the needs and aspirations of minority citizens and communities across the world."

To learn more about IABPFF, please visit www.iabpf.org

To learn more about the Center of Professional Credentialing, please visit www.cpse.org

Media Contact:

Deyhana Thompson

8108745874

[email protected]

SOURCE IABPFF