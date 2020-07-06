The International Culinary Center To Join The Institute Of Culinary Education In New Collaboration

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) today announced that the school has signed an agreement with the International Culinary Center (ICC) to join two historic forces in culinary education on one strong and dynamic national platform at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and Los Angeles. The agreement will create the preeminent, private culinary school in the country with a collective 30,000+ alumni worldwide.

"ICC is widely recognized as a pioneer and leader in culinary education, and we are proud and excited to bring aspects of the school's expertise, unique offerings and heritage to ICE," said Rick Smilow, ICE's president and CEO. "The ICC ethos will live on at ICE, and I'm delighted to welcome ICC's community to our campuses."

When New York City enters Phase 4 of the reopening, ICC will resume its operations, subject to regulatory approval, to safely complete on-campus instruction of all active students' programs through the end of the year and thereafter close the doors to its famed Soho campus in New York City. ICE will incorporate the best of ICC into its award-winning educational offerings.

"Through ICE, ICC's mission will continue, and we cannot imagine a better institution to entrust with our legacy," said Bruce McCann, ICC's CEO. "Since our inception, we've endured the fallout from economic crises, natural disasters, 9/11 and more, but nothing could have prepared us for COVID-19. ICE is a powerhouse in culinary education, and we are honored that the foundation built by Dorothy Cann Hamilton more than three decades ago will have a new home at the school."

Hamilton founded ICC, formerly The French Culinary Institute (FCI), in 1984. Throughout three decades, the school educated some of the biggest names in food, including Bobby Flay (who was a member of the school's first graduating class), Dan Barber, David Chang, Angie Mar and Christina Tosi. Hamilton became a force in the food world, authoring award-winning books, hosting the chef-based television and radio show "Chef's Story," and in 2015, becoming one of only four Americans to receive the Legion of Honor from the French government for promoting French cuisine in the United States. The school's founding deans include culinary legends Jacques Pépin, Alain Sailhac, André Soltner and Jacques Torres.

ICE prides itself on a tradition of innovating in the culinary arts and looks forward to integrating elements of ICC. "We're intrigued by ICC's sommelier training program and the farm-to-classroom experience that the school has offered with Chef Dan Barber from Blue Hill at Stone Barns," said Richard Simpson, ICE's vice president of education. "Likewise, I'm excited about the prospects of inviting ICC's Dean Jacques Torres into the ICE Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Lab with Michael Laiskonis or extending their relationship with Ron Ben-Israel to collaborate with Toba Garrett on cake decorating. These potential enhancements could add layers of flavor to the ICE experience."

"I am proud of the work my dear friends Dorothy Cann Hamilton, André Soltner, Alain Sailhac, Jacques Torres and myself have accomplished over the years to create a timeless hands-on curriculum for generations of FCI/ICC students," said Jacques Pépin, ICC's dean of special programs. "I'm pleased that the school's heritage and legacy will live on for future culinary professionals at ICE."

For more information, visit https://www.ice.edu/ICC.

About the Institute of Culinary Education

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 13-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Health-Supportive Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management, and Hospitality & Hotel Management, in addition to professional development in Artisan Bread Baking and The Art of Cake Decorating — with more than 14,000 alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry. ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts 400 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs with 26,000 students annually. ICE's 74,000-square-foot, cutting-edge campus in New York City and its 38,000-square-foot Los Angeles campus were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. ICE continues to grow and evolve with the launch of its LA campus in 2018, the addition of the Natural Gourmet Center in 2019 and the agreement with the International Culinary Center in 2020. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice™.

About the International Culinary Center

Founded by the late Dorothy Cann Hamilton as The French Culinary InstituteTM in 1984, the International Culinary Center® (ICC®) is a global leader in professional culinary, pastry and wine education in New York City with graduates from more than 90 countries. The renowned six-month Total ImmersionSM program has produced such talents as Bobby Flay, David Chang, Dan Barber, Joshua Skenes, Christina Tosi and 15,000 more under the guidance of deans including Jacques Pépin and Jacques Torres. ICC's mission is to train the next generation of culinary leaders and innovators, providing students with the credentials, confidence and connections to chart a successful career anywhere in the world.

